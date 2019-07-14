England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Final LIVE Score: New Zealand, England aim for maiden World Cup glory

England vs New Zealand, Eng vs NZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Final LIVE Score Updates: With the ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 coming to an end on Sunday, favourites England take on underdogs New Zealand in the final at Lord’s for the ultimate glory. England will go into the match confidently, buoyed by successive wins over India, New Zealand, and then Australia in the semifinals. The hosts boast of the most destructive 50-over batting line-up comprising Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. Roy (426 runs) and Bairstow (496 runs) have been intimidating in this tournament. Root (549) has exactly been what England needed in the tournament, a stable man holding the middle-order yet playing his strokes.

New Zealand, on the other hand, has it all to do. With openers Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls and Colin Munro enduring a dismal World Cup, captain Kane Williamson has taken on most of the batting burden and stood up to the task. If this World Cup is anything to go by, England’s batters will look to bludgeon New Zealand out of the game if they bat first. The Blacks Caps, alternatively, would likely be satisfied putting 250 runs on the board and letting their bowlers and outstanding fielders defend it with their lives.

Catch live score and updates of ENG vs NZ