World Cup 2019: England dominate New Zealand in last league match, seal semi berth

England beat New Zealand by 119 runs in their World Cup match at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday to seal their spot in the last four of the points table. New Zealand can also be almost assured of a place in the semifinals, despite their defeat, since they have a superior run rate over Pakistan. For the record, England had never beaten New Zealand in a World Cup game since 1983.

Advertising

Toss: Hosts England won the toss and elected to bat first. As they have shown us throughout this World Cup, they were commanding from the get-go in the first innings.

First Innings: Jonny Bairstow became the first Englishman to score back-to-back hundreds in a World Cup before New Zealand pulled things back to limit the hosts to 305 for eight. Jason Roy (60 off 61) and Bairstow were in punishing mood for the second game in succession, sharing an entertaining 123-run stand. With England cruising at 194 for one in the 31st over, it seemed the home team would bat New Zealand out of the game. But, with the wicket getting slower as the innings progressed, New Zealand fought their way back into the game on the back of some tight bowling. Trent Boult (2/56) was impressive again and removed Joe Root (24) just at the right time to trigger a mini-collapse that also led to the fall of centurion Bairstow and the dangerous Jos Buttler (11), leaving England at 214 for four. England could manage to put 305/8 in 50 overs.

Second Innings: New Zealand got off to a poor start as both their openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls were back to the pavilion with just 14 runs on board. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor then steadied the innings, but after crossing 50-run mark, Williamson and Taylor both got run out. At the score of 123, Mark Wood bowled out James Neesham to give England total control in their last league fixture.

Advertising

The match petered to a 119-run defeat for the Kiwis, as they did not risk going for the win at the cost of denting their run rate too much.

Gamechanger: As has been seen several times in this World Cup, England are a different side when batting first and second. When they bat first, they look like deserving of the tag of being the best ODI team in the world. On Wednesday, it was the English opening pair that again set the tone for the match in the first hour itself. Jason Roy (60 off 61) and Bairstow (106 off 99 balls) were in punishing mood for the second game in succession, sharing an entertaining 123-run stand.

Brief Scores: ENG 305/8 (50 overs) | NZ 186 all out (45 overs)