Anybody can beat anybody, regardless of breed of dog: Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson, replying to a query on whether his team has embraced the tag of underdogs during Saturday’s press conference on eve of the World Cup final, said he believes that anybody can beat anybody.

Advertising

“Whatever dog we are, it’s just important that we focus on the cricket that we want to play and we have seen over the years that anybody can beat anybody regardless of breed of dog,” he said with a smile.

The canine reference appeared to amuse the Kiwi skipper, who was also asked how it would feel to play party-pooper in a match which would be broadcast free-to-air on TV.

“Party-poopers? You talking about dogs again, hey?” he said with a smile.

Advertising

There were jokes in Eoin Morgan’s press conference as well earlier in the day. When asked if the England team have found out any weaknesses in Williamson’s game, Morgan replied with a smile, “Yes, his backing up.”

England and New Zealand will clash at Lord’s on Sunday in a quest to win their first ever World Cup title.