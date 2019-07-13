Toggle Menu
Anybody can beat anybody, regardless of breed of dog: Kane Williamsonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/england-vs-new-zealand-final-kane-williamson-5828239/

Anybody can beat anybody, regardless of breed of dog: Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson, replying to a query on whether his team has embraced the tag of underdogs during Saturday's press conference on eve of the World Cup final, said he believes that anybody can beat anybody.

new zealand, trent boult, new zealand cricket, cricket australia, world cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup,
Kane Williamson and Eoin Morgan will vie for the unique honour of leading their respective teams to a historic first World Cup title on Sunday (File Photo)

Kane Williamson, replying to a query on whether his team has embraced the tag of underdogs during Saturday’s press conference on eve of the World Cup final, said he believes that anybody can beat anybody.

“Whatever dog we are, it’s just important that we focus on the cricket that we want to play and we have seen over the years that anybody can beat anybody regardless of breed of dog,” he said with a smile.

The canine reference appeared to amuse the Kiwi skipper, who was also asked how it would feel to play party-pooper in a match which would be broadcast free-to-air on TV.

“Party-poopers? You talking about dogs again, hey?” he said with a smile.

Advertising

There were jokes in Eoin Morgan’s press conference as well earlier in the day. When asked if the England team have found out any weaknesses in Williamson’s game, Morgan replied with a smile, “Yes, his backing up.”

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

England and New Zealand will clash at Lord’s on Sunday in a quest to win their first ever World Cup title.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: England favourites but anything possible, warns Kane Williamson
2 World Cup 2019: England skipper Eoin Morgan predicts low-scoring final
3 Ravindra Jadeja was heartbroken after India’s defeat in World Cup semifinal, reveals his wife