England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Final Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for Eng vs NZ CWC Final

England vs New Zealand, Eng vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: England will start as favourites against underdogs New Zealand in ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 final with perhaps the most destructive 50-over batting line-up comprising Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have banked on a committed bunch of individuals with a quiet yet assertive leader in stylish Kane Williamson, who would like to go one better than his predecessor Brendon McCullum during the last edition.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

Probable Playing XI

New Zealand Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

England Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood.

Dream11:

Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Jofra Archer, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Adil Rashid.