‘Run-out off the last ball! There will never be another World Cup final like this’

England lifted their maiden ICC World Cup trophy, beating a battle-hardened New Zealand in a nerve-wracking final that was decided via a dramatic Super Over on Sunday. Here are some of the best reactions-
My heart goes out to the @BLACKCAPS
One winner, but two champion teams.#SpiritOfCricket #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/qOX8R0C7J0
Some outstanding words from the New Zealand players #ENGvNZ #CWC19 #CWC19Final
What a game. Cricket has been the winner. Really tough on the @BLACKCAPS but they can be very proud . Many congratulations to England on winning the Cricket World Cup in the most dramatic way. #EngvsNZ
Congrats to both teams in World Cup final. Stunning effort from two champion teams
Two consecutive finals. Losing the finals because of fewer boundaries in a TIED game. It’s impossible not to feel for NZ. Tough luck, guys. You won a lot of hearts. #CWC19 #EngvNZ
Low scoring game but what a finish, I thought @JimmyNeesh had it but cricket is a strange game!! Lovely character display from @BLACKCAPS but it’s the English men who’ve have finally made the game’s biggest trophy their own!#CWC19Final #ENGvNZ
One of the best World Cups ever! Congratulations to @ICCMediaComms & @StarSportsIndia for an excellent coverage of it. 👏👏👏#ICCWC2019
Difficult to digest this more boundary rule. Something like sudden death- continuous super overs till a result is a better solution. Understand, wanting a definite winner but sharing a trophy is better than deciding on more boundaries. Very tough on New Zealand. #EngVsNZ
👏 #SpiritOfCricket#CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/5Q9YVP5oG1
Amazing day of sport, have to say both teams were a credit to our game! What a final, congrats to #England #englandcricket #CWC19
Gonna struggle to sleep after today’s sporting events! What a weekend. Congrats @Eoin16 and @englandcricket , fairytale finish at Lord’s.
Trophy deserved to be shared and one of the best games in the history of cricket.congratulations to @ECB_cricket and @BLACKCAPS for providing an absolute brilliant game of cricket 👏👏
Run-out off the last ball! There will never be another World Cup final like this.
What a contest! Best ever final by a mile. NZ a dive and a leap away from WC glory and England absolutely super in super over and super lucky as well. Ricochet/overthrow overthrew NZ. Couldn’t the Cup been shared!
Meanwhile, speaking after the game, Ben Stokes, Man of the Match said: “Pretty good innit? I’m pretty lost for words. All the hardwork that’s gone on in these four years, and to execute with such a good game is unthinkable. Thanks to everyone for all the support. We just kept talking during the partnership with Jos, and the run-rate wasn’t getting away, and in the last over when the ball hit the bat and went for four – I apologized to Kane for that. I definitely wasn’t going to bowl the last over (laughs). It’s fantastic, the lads, the family, and the support, it’s just been incredible.”