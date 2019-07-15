‘Run-out off the last ball! There will never be another World Cup final like this’

Toggle Menu
241 (50.0)
England
vs
241/8 (50.0)
New Zealand
Live England win maiden ICC World Cup via dramatic Super Over against New Zealand
England lifted their maiden ICC World Cup trophy, beating a battle-hardened New Zealand in a nerve-wracking final

England lifted their maiden ICC World Cup trophy, beating a battle-hardened New Zealand in a nerve-wracking final that was decided via a dramatic Super Over on Sunday. Here are some of the best reactions-

Meanwhile, speaking after the game, Ben Stokes, Man of the Match said: “Pretty good innit? I’m pretty lost for words. All the hardwork that’s gone on in these four years, and to execute with such a good game is unthinkable. Thanks to everyone for all the support. We just kept talking during the partnership with Jos, and the run-rate wasn’t getting away, and in the last over when the ball hit the bat and went for four – I apologized to Kane for that. I definitely wasn’t going to bowl the last over (laughs). It’s fantastic, the lads, the family, and the support, it’s just been incredible.”

