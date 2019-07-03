England vs New Zealand, Chester-le-Street Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Slight rain expected

England vs New Zealand (Eng vs NZ) World Cup 2019, Chester-le-Street Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: With England looking for consecutive wins, New Zealand should be wary of their confidence when they face each other at Chester-le-Street in a World Cup clash on Sunday. England’s batting performance would provide them with much needed motivation facing against the likes of Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

ENG vs NZ Predicted Playing XI

While, New Zealand’s bowling attack is on point, captain Kane Williamson will be worried about their batting as they were bundled for just 157 against Australia in the previous match. Both are yet to qualify for the semi-finals, so there would be no time for complacency for either side.

Weather Report

There would be a significant amount of cloud over the sky at Durham but that wouldn’t threaten the possibility of the match. With slight chances of rain, the temperature would remain constant hovering between 14°C and 19°C. The humidity will be in the 60s when the match begins, but will come down to 45 as it progresses.

Pitch Report

In the two games played at Chester-le-Street, the pitch has favoured the batsmen so far. Spinners might not dictate the terms, but the pacers can if they put their backs to work. Considering the past, a high scoring contest can be expected between the hosts and Kiwis.