Live World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs England Highlights: England win by 106 runs
World Cup 2019: England record their highest ever World Cup totalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/england-vs-bangladesh-stats-records-5771272/

World Cup 2019: England record their highest ever World Cup total

England have now recorded seven 300-plus total on the trot in ODIs including 311/8 against South Africa in World Cup opener followed by 334/9 against Pakistan in an unsuccessful run chase. They have become the first team in the world to do so.

Jason Roy celebrates reaching 150 runs (Source: Reuters)

England posted their highest World Cup total to beat Bangladesh by a convincing margin of 106 runs in Cardiff on Saturday.

Jason Roy (153), who smashed the second highest World Cup score by an England batsman, and Jonny Bairstow (51) set England on their way, before Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler scored half-centuries while Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett capitalised in death overs with their respective cameos.

Here are some of the records and feats England achieved in their World Cup clash against Bangladesh:

# England recorded their highest-ever total, 386/6 in World Cup history. Their previous highest total of 338/8 came against India in World Cup 2011 in a tied match at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

# This was the highest-ever total against Bangladesh in World Cup fixtures. India scored 370/4 against Bangladesh in World Cup 2011.

# England’s tally of runs was also the seventh-highest total overall in World Cup clashes. Australia hold the record of the highest total in World Cup clash. They scored 417/6 against Afghanistan in World Cup 2015.

# England have now recorded seven 300-plus total on the trot in ODIs including 311/8 against South Africa in World Cup opener followed by 334/9 against Pakistan in an unsuccessful run chase. They have become the first team in the world to do so.

# England also registered their second-highest total against Bangladesh. This is also the second-highest total by any team against Bangladesh in ODIs. 391/4 in 2005 is still the highest ODI total against Bangladesh.

# Jason Roy’s 153 is the second-highest individual score by an English batsman in World Cup. Andrew Strauss scored 158 against India in World Cup.  2011.

# Roy became the quickest English batsmen to 9 ODI centuries and fifth-quickest overall. The English opener achieved the feat in 77 innings going past Joe Root who hit his 9th ODI century in his 78th inning. Hashim Amla is the fastest to reach the milestone in just 52 innings.

# This is the first time three English batsmen (Joe Root, Jos Buttler, and Jason Roy) have scored centuries in a World Cup.

