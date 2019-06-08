England vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl

England vs Bangladesh, Eng vs Ban Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Bangladesh win the toss, elect to field first. Bangladesh beat England at both the 2011 and 2015 World Cups. But the 2019 tournament hosts are a different proposition now, boasting a fearsome batting line-up and a strong bowling unit. The two sides clash in their third men’s ICC World Cup match at Sophia Gardens in Wales on Saturday. Heading into the third of its nine group games, England are already under pressure after an unexpected loss to Pakistan in Nottingham. A potential two losses in three matches was certainly not in the script for the world’s top-ranked ODI team
Bangladesh are no longer the minnow it once was and has more caps in the team than England has. It is a gnarled, experienced lineup that can beat anyone. They’ve started the World Cup well, outclassing South Africa in an opening victory and then falling to a two-wicket loss to New Zealand in the most exciting match of the tournament so far.
Bairstow off the mark
After playing eight dot deliveries, Bairstow gets off the mark with a pull shot off Mortaza. A slow start for England in Cardiff. ENG - 9/0 in 4 overs
Shakib keeping a tight lid on flow of runs
The left-arm spinner is not giving an inch to the English batsmen. Roy tried to make room for himself and find the gaps but ended up inside edging it or checking his shot. Just a single from the over. Bairstow is yet to open his account after playing seven deliveries. ENG - 7/0 in 3 overs
Roy gets going
Jason Roy hits the first boundary of the day for England. Just a gentle push down the ground for a boundary. Five runs come from Mashrafe Mortaza's first over. ENG 6/0 in 2 overs
Shakib starts off the proceedings
No room whatsoever to the English openers to open their arms early on. Jonny Bairstow being cautious against spinner early on. ENG - 1/0 in 1 over
First innings underway
Shakib Al Hasan with the new ball against the two right-handed English openers. Using spin against England early on has been the norm in the tournament so far.
BAN Playing XI
Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman
ENG Playing XI
England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood
Morgan:
"I don't think this is a bad toss to lose considering the amount of grass that has come off this wicket. Some grounds are bit shorter which doesn't allow to bowl spin in tandem. Playing two spinners creates a bit of an issue there, hence we are playing an extra seamer. Little bit of a blip, little bit of a bad day against Pakistan. Today, hopefully we will show that it is not something that is an issue. We played some good cricket against South Africa and hopefully we will play good cricket today."
Mortaza:
"We will bowl first. This pitch has been under cover for the last two days. We liked to play an extra seamer, but we are sticking with the same team. Last match was disappointing but hopefully we will bounce back. We have to play at our best to beat this England team."
Toss
Bangladesh win the toss and opt to bowl first against England.
ENG vs BAN Live
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Cricket World Cup 2019 match between England and Bangladesh. Both sides play their third match today. Follow live score and updates of the match here.