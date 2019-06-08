England vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl

England vs Bangladesh, Eng vs Ban Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Bangladesh win the toss, elect to field first. Bangladesh beat England at both the 2011 and 2015 World Cups. But the 2019 tournament hosts are a different proposition now, boasting a fearsome batting line-up and a strong bowling unit. The two sides clash in their third men’s ICC World Cup match at Sophia Gardens in Wales on Saturday. Heading into the third of its nine group games, England are already under pressure after an unexpected loss to Pakistan in Nottingham. A potential two losses in three matches was certainly not in the script for the world’s top-ranked ODI team

Bangladesh are no longer the minnow it once was and has more caps in the team than England has. It is a gnarled, experienced lineup that can beat anyone. They’ve started the World Cup well, outclassing South Africa in an opening victory and then falling to a two-wicket loss to New Zealand in the most exciting match of the tournament so far.