World Cup 2019: ‘England in deep waters, must be feeling the heat’

England were crushed by 64 runs at Lord’s on Tuesday as Australia reached the Cricket World Cup semi-finals and left the hosts in serious danger of failing to reach the last four.

England in deep waters. Stuck at 8 points. Beaten comprehensively by Australia.

Upcoming matches are against India and New Zealand. Huge task and pressure games!!#ENGvsAUS #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 25 June 2019

Australia too good in all departments today … The selection of Behrendorff a master stroke … #CWC19 #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 25 June 2019

1️⃣ Mitchell Starc 🇦🇺19 wickets

2️⃣ Jofra Archer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 16 wickets

3️⃣ Mohammad Amir 🇵🇰 15 wickets

4️⃣ Lockie Ferguson 🇳🇿 14 wickets

5️⃣ Mark Wood 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 13 wickets Advertising Mitchell Starc returns to top of the #CWC19 wicket-taking pile 🔥 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/nlHNJToawY — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 25 June 2019

Starc, Behrendorff and @ECB_cricket batsmen, sums up the story. The hosts must be feeling the heat!#ENGvAUS #CWC19 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) 25 June 2019

WC SF here we come . Well played Aussies 👍👍👌👏@MacquarieSport @cricketcomau — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) 25 June 2019

Overwhelming favourites, now gasping to stay alive in a World Cup so many thought was theirs to own! #England #ENGvsAUS — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 25 June 2019

England have lost consecutive ODIs for the first time since January 2017. The biggest concern is that it is their batting—considered to be their strength—that looks like the more vulnerable aspect of their game right now. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 25 June 2019

Tough result for England today..well played Australia..England still can qualify but they have two very tough games ahead.. specially against India..let’s see what happens.. what do u think guys ??? #AUSvENG #WorldCup2019 @ICC 🏏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 25 June 2019

Speaking at the post-match presentation England captain Eoin Morgan said, ” A lot of today, we were outplayed. Thought we bowled well upfront. Little bit unlucky as Australia played and missed a lot. They built a fantastic partnership. Wicket got a little bit better, but still challenging. Wicket this morning was soft when we started. Choosing to bat would’ve been a horrific decision. Finch played really well, capitalized on the start he got. We pegged it back really well. For a long time it looked like they’d get 330. When you’re 20/3, it pegs you back substantially. Given the circumstances, it’s not hugely disappointing. Our fate is in our own hands. Everything we need to turn around is simple. Won’t search for anything that’s not there.