World Cup 2019: ‘England in deep waters, must be feeling the heat’

England's defeat, their second straight following the stunning reverse to Sri Lanka, made their path to the last four way tougher.

England were beaten by Australia by 64 runs at Lord’s. (Reuters)

England were crushed by 64 runs at Lord’s on Tuesday as Australia reached the Cricket World Cup semi-finals and left the hosts in serious danger of failing to reach the last four.

Speaking at the post-match presentation England captain Eoin Morgan said, ” A lot of today, we were outplayed. Thought we bowled well upfront. Little bit unlucky as Australia played and missed a lot. They built a fantastic partnership. Wicket got a little bit better, but still challenging. Wicket this morning was soft when we started. Choosing to bat would’ve been a horrific decision. Finch played really well, capitalized on the start he got. We pegged it back really well. For a long time it looked like they’d get 330. When you’re 20/3, it pegs you back substantially. Given the circumstances, it’s not hugely disappointing. Our fate is in our own hands. Everything we need to turn around is simple. Won’t search for anything that’s not there.

