‘A new world champion’: Cricketers react to England progressing to World Cup final

England beat Australia in the World Cup semifinal by 8 wickets and with 17.5 overs to spare at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday. The hosts have thus progressed to the final of this World Cup, to be played on Sunday. England and New Zealand, the two finalists, have never won the World Cup title, and so we are set to have a first-time winner.

Here is how cricketers and cricket fans reacted to England’s demolition of Australia, the defending champions, in the semifinal:

A new world champion for certain. #CricketWorldCup Well done England.👏 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 11, 2019

So…New England vs New Zealand on 14th then. #CWC19 #EngvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 11, 2019

So we are going to have a first time World Champion ! Well played England! Looking forward to Lord’s #ENGvAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 11, 2019

Beautiful #WeAreEngland

Just Beautiful 🏏 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 11, 2019

Great all-round performance from team England! Brilliant aggressive batting to back the bowling effort. We will have a new #CWC19 winner and it should be a memorable final. Tough luck Australia #ENGvAUS — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 11, 2019

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed today!!! On to the next!!! Bring it home @englandcricket!!!!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) July 11, 2019

Well played @englandcricket Now go and win it 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wHKNqlTKD7 — Alec Stewart (@StewieCricket) July 11, 2019

Just imagine what a World Cup victory will do in their respective countries and its next generation of cricketers in England or in New Zealand. Wishing all the luck to both the teams #worldcup #final — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 11, 2019

Yep ! Congratulations 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Just wasn’t the Aussies boys day today. That’s sport I guess https://t.co/2TIWzHovHG — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) July 11, 2019

The final between England and New Zealand will be played at Lord’s on Sunday.