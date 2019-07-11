‘A new world champion’: Cricketers react to England progressing to World Cup final

Toggle Menu
England and New Zealand, the two finalists, have never won the World Cup title, and so we are set to have a first-time winner.

England’s Joe Root jumps as Eoin Morgan hits the winning runs in the World Cup semifinal against Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday (Reuters Photo)

England beat Australia in the World Cup semifinal by 8 wickets and with 17.5 overs to spare at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday. The hosts have thus progressed to the final of this World Cup, to be played on Sunday. England and New Zealand, the two finalists, have never won the World Cup title, and so we are set to have a first-time winner.

Here is how cricketers and cricket fans reacted to England’s demolition of Australia, the defending champions, in the semifinal:

The final between England and New Zealand will be played at Lord’s on Sunday.

