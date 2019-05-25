World Cup 2019, England vs Australia Practice Match Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and where is ENG vs NZ warm-up match?

World Cup 2019, England vs Australia Practice Match: After completing a 4-0 clean sweep over Pakistan in the recently-concluded ODI series, hosts England would like to carry forward the momentum when they lock horns with defending champions Australia in their first warm-up fixture. However, the hosts suffered a major setback on Friday as Eoin Morgan sustained an injury during the practice sessions. The English skipper broke his index finger when he dropped a catch during the practice.

Advertising

Defending champions Australia, on the other hand, will like to start things on a positive note ahead of their actual World Cup campaign. The team will go into the showpiece event after clinching consecutive ODI series wins, against India and then Pakistan, away from home.

When is England vs Australia World Cup warm-up match?

England vs Australia World Cup warm-up match will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Where is England vs Australia World Cup warm-up match?

England vs Australia World Cup warm-up match will be played at The Rose Bowl Stadium, in Southampton.

Advertising

What time does England vs Australia World Cup warm-up match begin?

England vs Australia World Cup warm-up match begins at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Australia World Cup warm-up match?

England vs Australia World Cup warm-up match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch online live streaming of England vs Australia World Cup warm-up match?

India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.