Toggle Menu
England vs Australia, Lords Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Toss expected to get delayedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/england-vs-australia-lords-weather-forecast-and-pitch-report-5798503/

England vs Australia, Lords Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Toss expected to get delayed

England vs Australia (Eng vs Aus) World Cup 2019, Lords Weather Forecast and Pitch Report Today: This World Cup edition has seen the most number of washed out matches. With four games already washed out, light showers are expected to cause a delay in the toss for the match.

lords weather, lords weather report, weather, weather today, lords weather today, england vs australia, england vs australia weather forecast today, eng vs aus, eng vs aus match weather, eng vs aus weather, weather, weather today, weather report today lords, england vs australia, england vs australia world cup, england vs australia world cup 2019, england vs australia weather today
Cricketing fans get ready to witness hosts England take on Australia in a coveted clash of ICC World Cup 2019 at Lord’s, London. (source: AP)

England vs Australia (Eng vs Aus) World Cup 2019, Lords Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Cricketing fans get ready to witness old rivalry as hosts England take on Australia in a coveted clash of ICC World Cup 2019 at Lord’s, London. England entered the World Cup with the favorites tag but an early loss against Pakistan and a major upset at the hands of Sri Lanka in their last match has put their World cup at a precarious position.

England now take on Australia, India and New Zealand in the remainder of their games. Two wins out of three will ensure them a place in the semi-final but England have failed to defeat any of these three teams in a World Cup game since 1992. Australia come off a win against Bangladesh after their batsmen annihilated the Bangladesh bowling attack to put up 381 on the board.

Weather Conditions: This World cup edition has seen the most number of washed out matches. With 4 games already washed out, light showers are expected to cause a delay in the toss for the match. The night before the match saw some light showers. The weather is expected to be cloudy throughout the day and the Lord’s ground is well equipped to deal with showers and ensure that the game goes on without any interruptions.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Pitch report: Overcast conditions in London have always favored the fast bowlers making the toss a huge factor. The team winning the toss will most likely bowl first to exploit the seaming conditions. Both teams have quality pacers in their ranks in the form of Jofra Archer, Mitchelle Starc, Chris Woakes, and Patt Cummins.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019, England vs Australia Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Old rivalry resumes
2 World Cup 2019: Bangladesh not a one-man army, says talisman Shakib al Hasan
3 Knock-out race: A look at the seven teams still in the fray at World Cup 2019