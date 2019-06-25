England vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Australia off to cautious start against England

England vs Australia, Eng vs Aus Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against arch-rivals Australia in the World Cup clash at Lord’s. While England are going with the same team, Australia made two changes as Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff have replaced Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile.
England, who are fourth in the standings, hope to get their campaign back on track as they take on second-placed Australia after a shock defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka. England’s problems have been compounded by the absence of Jason Roy from their past two matches, with a torn hamstring. Australia, on the other hand, have benefited largely from the strong opening partnership of captain Aaron Finch and David Warner. The match against India is their only defeat so far in the tournament. The side will bank on Mitchell Starc, who is the joint-leading wicket-taker at the World Cup.
Warner, Finch give Australia a decent start with consistent boundaries. The defending champions are 23/0 after five overs
Beauty by Woakes
Woakes gets on a good length, Warner caught on leg stump and goes fishing with his hands away from his body. Play and a miss.
FOUR
Wasting no time, skipper Aaron Finch gets to business! He slams a boundary in the second ball itself off Woakes. Australia end the first over with seven runs
Match underway
Finch and Warner open for Australia. Woakes with the attack as match underway at Lord's.
National anthems
The national anthem of the hosts England and defending champions Australia are underway. Match to begin shortly. The sun is out by the way.
Good toss?
AUS Playing XI:
Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff
ENG Playing XI:
England Playing XI: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Aaron Finch:
"Not too disappointed about batting first. Wasn't too sure about the wicket, but I would have probably bowled first as well. Two changes for us - Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff in, they replace Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile. We have played some consistent cricket without being really outstanding, think we can still improve. If we go too hard, we will be opened up in the death overs, we found it out against Pakistan. We aren't really bothered about how the crowd react (to Smith and Warner). Every game is important, in such a condensed tournament, two points is crucial and we can't take any game lightly."
Eoin Morgan:
"We are going to bowl. Not necessary a no-brainer, it's a bit soft on the top, it rained overnight and the wicket was under covers, might do a bit this morning. Hopefully, the sun will come out later and make batting easy in the afternoon. We are playing the same XI. Jofra is good, had stiffness in his side and played with the problem in the last two games, we just had a precautionary fitness test. We are confident, for long we never won anything against Australia, but we have had some success against Australia recently and think we have a good side."
Toss
England win the toss and opt to field first against the defending champions at Lord's.
ENG vs AUS
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Cup 2019 match between England and Australia, taking place at the Lord's in London. The defending champions face the hosts, who would want to get their campaign back on track. Stay tuned for live score and updates right here