England vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Australia off to cautious start against England

England vs Australia, Eng vs Aus Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against arch-rivals Australia in the World Cup clash at Lord’s. While England are going with the same team, Australia made two changes as Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff have replaced Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

England, who are fourth in the standings, hope to get their campaign back on track as they take on second-placed Australia after a shock defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka. England’s problems have been compounded by the absence of Jason Roy from their past two matches, with a torn hamstring. Australia, on the other hand, have benefited largely from the strong opening partnership of captain Aaron Finch and David Warner. The match against India is their only defeat so far in the tournament. The side will bank on Mitchell Starc, who is the joint-leading wicket-taker at the World Cup.