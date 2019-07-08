Jason Roy a ‘definite option’ for Ashes, says England coach Trevor Bayliss

England coach Trevor Bayliss has said opener Jason Roy, who is usually considered a one-day specialist, is a “definite option” to face Australia in the Ashes series which follows the 50-overs World Cup.

The swaggering South Africa-born batsman has played more than a hundred short-format matches for England and Bayliss said he would consider using the 28-year-old when the five-test series against Australia starts in August.

“I think so, whether at the top of the order or at three,” the Australian told the BBC.

“It is no secret that in test cricket we are looking for a solid combination at the top of the order since (Alastair) Cook retired last year.

“Roy’s had success at international cricket and that goes along way to being able to handle the pressure. It’s a definite option we’ve been talking about around the selection table for the last 12 months or so.”

Roy, who together with fellow opening batsman Jonny Bairstow has been pivotal in giving England good starts at the World Cup, said he would relish the chance to play a part in trying to wrest the coveted urn back from Australia.

“Playing test cricket and playing in the Ashes has been an ambition of mine for years,” Roy said.

“If the call comes, then great it comes, but if it doesn’t then so be it. Of course my ambition is to play Test cricket and see how I go.”