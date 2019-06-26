How Three Lions’ third loss leaves them on brink of Wexit

Australia are the first team in the semifinals but for England, the route to the knockouts just got a lot tougher. They face India at Edgbaston on Sunday, before facing New Zealand in Durham on July 3 — both teams unbeaten in the tournament till now.

Eoin Morgan’s men will have to win at least one of those matches, but they would like to win both just to make sure. That will take their final tally to 12 points. However, the last time England beat either of the two sides at the World Cup was the 1992 edition.

Bangladesh aren’t pushovers any more and if they beat India and Pakistan, they will get to 11 points. Sri Lanka have three matches left and can potentially reach 12. Even Pakistan can get to 11 points. So, anything less than two wins seems dicey for England’s semifinal aspirations at the moment.