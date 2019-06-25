Starc, Behrendorff demolish England to take Australia into semi-finals

Australia coasted to victory by 64 runs against England in their World Cup match at Lord’s in London on Tuesday. With this win, Australia have climbed to the top of the points table, with 12 points from seven matches. Hosts England are still holding on to fourth spot, with 8 points from seven matches, but have Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan breathing down their backs.

A comprehensive victory for Australia over the old enemy! They win by 64 runs, Jason Behrendorff taking five wickets and Aaron Finch hitting a superb 💯👏 #ENGvAUS | #CWC19 | #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/Px5xVWKEln — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 25, 2019

Toss: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to send in Australia to bat first.

Advertising

First Innings: Captain Aaron Finch (100) and David Warner (53) put on 123 runs – their fifth fifty-partnership in a row – before Warner fell. After Ben Stokes had bowled Usman Khawaja for 23, Finch reached three figures off 115 balls. But he skied Jofra Archer’s next delivery straight into the hands of Chris Woakes at fine leg and Australia lost momentum. Steve Smith, who was involved in a comical run out with Marcus Stoinis, made 38 before chipping Woakes to Archer at mid-on, and he left the field to a smattering of boos in reference to his role in last year’s ball-tampering scandal. Although Alex Carey pierced the field with a few crisp strokes to finish unbeaten on 38, England did well to pull it back towards the end of the innings to restrict Australia to a total of 285/7 in 50 overs.

Second Innings: England got off to a disastrous start as Jason Behrendorff (5/44) bowled out James Vince (0) on the second delivery of the first over. Joe Root (8), who has been in a tremendous form in the tournament, failed to leave a mark as he was trapped leg before by Mitchell Starc (4/43) in the fourth over with the team score on 15. In his next over, Starc sent English skipper Eoin Morgan back as the hosts found themselves in a sea of trouble. After Jonny Bairstow fell, Australia had England on the mat at 53/4. Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes (89) then steadied the innings and took the score past 100. However, after a 71-run stand between the two, Marcus Stoins scalped Buttler (25). Stokes carried on his valiant effort but was bowled out by an unplayable yorker by Mitchell Starc.

Gamechanger: The course of the match was decided in the first few overs of either innings. Aaron Finch (100) and David Warner (53) provided Australia a much-needed steady start at the beginning of the first innings. In the second innings, it was the left-arm pacers who rose to the occasion for Australia, as Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff proved to be too hot to handle for the hosts. Behrendorff picked up his first five-wicket haul in ODIs.

WATCH: The moment Australia became the first team to reach the #CWC19 semi-finals! #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/YIODIdU5mY — ICC (@ICC) June 25, 2019

Brief Scores: AUS 285/7 (50 overs) | ENG 221 (44.4 overs)