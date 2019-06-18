World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Match Updates: England look to get closer to semis

World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan (Eng vs Afg) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Struck by a series of injury setbacks, England will look to get the combination right when they take on the low-ranked but spirited Afghanistan in their bid get closer to a semi-final berth on Tuesday. The hosts are struggling with fitness issues, the latest being captain Eoin Morgan having to leave the field with a back spasm during the game against the West Indies. Opening batsman Jason Roy was also forced off the field during the same match due to a tight hamstring and has been ruled out of the game in Manchester.
On the other hand, Afghanistan will be eager to post their first win in the ongoing 50-over showpiece. Playing in their second World Cup, the bottom-placed Afghanistan lost all four of their matches till now to South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand respectively. However, the players from the war-torn nation can take confidence from the fact that they almost pulled off a win against Sri Lanka.
Eng, AFG so far in WC
England has beaten South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies but had an upset loss to Pakistan in its second game. Afghanistan has lost to defending champion Australia, Sri Lanka, 2015 finalist New Zealand and South Africa, and not really been close to a win.
ENG vs AFG
England play Afghanistan in hope of taking a step closer to the semifinals. The two sides meet each in Manchester on Tuesday and we bring to you all the action on and off the field, talk in the cricket world around the World Cup match as well as Predicted Playing XI