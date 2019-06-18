World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Match Updates: England look to get closer to semis

World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan (Eng vs Afg) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Struck by a series of injury setbacks, England will look to get the combination right when they take on the low-ranked but spirited Afghanistan in their bid get closer to a semi-final berth on Tuesday. The hosts are struggling with fitness issues, the latest being captain Eoin Morgan having to leave the field with a back spasm during the game against the West Indies. Opening batsman Jason Roy was also forced off the field during the same match due to a tight hamstring and has been ruled out of the game in Manchester.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will be eager to post their first win in the ongoing 50-over showpiece. Playing in their second World Cup, the bottom-placed Afghanistan lost all four of their matches till now to South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand respectively. However, the players from the war-torn nation can take confidence from the fact that they almost pulled off a win against Sri Lanka.