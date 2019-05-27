World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and where is England vs Afghanistan warm-up match?

England vs Afghanistan (ENG vs AFG) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match Live Score: After defeating Pakistan in their first warm-up fixture, Afghanistan would like to carry forward the momentum when they lock horns with hosts England on Monday. Young middle-order batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi played the role of sheet anchor to perfection with an unbeaten 74 as Afghanistan chased down a below-par target of 263 set by Pakistan with a couple of balls to spare. If the IPL stars Mohammed Nabi (3/46) and Rashid Khan (2/27) set it up by restricting Pakistan to well below 300, it was Shahidi’s composure that saw Afghanistan cross the finishing line despite some late hiccups.

England, on the other hand, were overpowered by the defending champions as Steve Smith notched up a ton to propel his team to 297/9 in 50 overs. In response, England were bundled up for 285.

When is England vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match?

England vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match will take place on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Where is England vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match?

England vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match will be played at The Oval, in London.

What time does England vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match begin?

England vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match begins at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match?

England vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch online live streaming of England vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match?

England vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.