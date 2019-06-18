England vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: England win toss, opt to bat against Afghanistan

Toggle Menu
England vs Afghanistan, Eng vs Afg Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score Today Match: Hosts England take on Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup clash on Tuesday.

England vs Afghanistan, Eng vs Afg Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England will be without the injured opener Jason Roy for the ICC Men Cricket World Cup clash against a winless Afghanistan at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Tuesday. Roy injured his left hamstring in England’s win over West Indies at Southampton last Friday and has been ruled out of games this week against the Afghans and Sri Lanka. Top-ranked England are a hot favorite to beat the winless Afghan lineup to improve to four wins and a loss from five games. England have beaten South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies but had an upset loss to Pakistan in its second game.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have lost to defending champion Australia, Sri Lanka, 2015 finalist New Zealand and South Africa. The Old Trafford pitch showed some turn during India’s win over Pakistan on Sunday and again is expected to assist the spinners. Rain interrupted India’s win over Pakistan here on Sunday but is expected to hold off on Day 20 of the tournament.

Teams:

England (From): Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson

Afghanistan (From): Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Aftab Alam, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran

