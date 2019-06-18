World Cup 2019: England crush Afghanistan by 150 runs, top points table

England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. With this win, the hosts have moved up to the top of the points table, with 8 points from five matches. Afghanistan remain stuck at the bottom of the table, with 0 points from five matches.

Toss: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first.

First Innings: Skipper Eoin Morgan pulverized the Afghanistan attack and smashed 148 off 71 balls as England posted a massive 397/6. Morgan slammed record 17 sixes during his sensational knock that saw Afghanistan bowlers being hit all over the park. Jonny Bairstow (90) and Joe Root (88) also chipped with fine innings. For Afghanistan Gulbadin Naib and Dawlat Zadran bagged three wickets each.

Second Innings: Adil Rashid ripped through Afghanistan’s middle order as they lost Asghar Afghan (44) and Mohammad Nabi (9) in quick succession to leave them reeling at 210/5 in the chase of 398. Rashid had earlier ended Rahmat Shah’s fight after his knock of 46. Jofra Archer had dealt the first jolt to Afghanistan by bowling out Noor Ali Zadran for a duck. Gulbadin Naib (37-off-28) who was looking in a fine touch was sent back by Mark Wood at the score of 52.

Gamechanger: Eoin Morgan’s 71-ball 148 was the difference between the two sides on the day. His innings sprang to life after the 35-over mark, and suddenly Afghanistan were up against a total that seemed impossible to chase down.

Morgan slammed his century in 57 balls, breaking the record for the fastest century by an England batsman in the history of the World Cup and the most sixes in an ODI innings. He finally went out on 148 off 71 balls, getting caught in the deep.

Captains Speak:

Eoin Morgan: Today was fantastic for us. The wicket was very good. Bairstow and Root were excellent, and then we just took a gamble and it paid off. Didn’t really think it was going to be my day at any point to be honest. I’ve had a bad back, looks like I’m getting old. I didn’t think I could produce an innings like that, honestly. Afghanistan is a side with a lot of potential – a completely different challenge with their spin attack. I have changed in terms of my game – every one plays the shots I started my career with – the scoops and the sweeps, etc. However, right now, I’m stronger down the ground than I have ever been, and life seems to have come full circle that way, because cricket has evolved in a way that there are fields that the oppositions set for those funky shots now.

Gulbadin Naib: How they played after 30 overs was special. Credit to Morgan for how he batted. One of the best innings I’ve ever seen. This wicket was totally different to the ones we’ve been playing on. Mujeeb did really well, did his job. Unfortunately, Rashid was expensive and didn’t deliver. Did a lot of good things in the field, but we dropped the catch of Morgan. And he capitalized. Worked hard in every department. We’re improving day by day. Have a lot of work to do in every department.

Brief Scores: ENG 397/6 (50 overs) | AFG 247/8 (50 overs)