World Cup 2019: England’s Jason Roy escapes final ban after dissent fine

The England opener stood his ground and remonstrated with South African umpire Marais Erasmus. England had used their review appeals by that stage of the semi-final.

England’s Jason Roy speaks with umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus (Reuters)

England batsman Jason Roy has avoided a potential ban for the World Cup final after protesting about his dismissal during Thursday’s victory over Australia.

Roy, who had struck a magnificent 85 in 65 balls, was given out caught behind off Pat Cummins, although television replays showed the ball had not touched his bat or glove as he attempted a pull shot.

With Roy having gained one demerit point already in the tournament, he risked a one-match ban, for Sunday’s final, if he was handed three points and reached the four-point limit.

But in a statement, the International Cricket Council said he had been given only two points and a fine of 30 percent of his match fee.

“Roy admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Ranjan Madugalle and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing,” the ICC said.

Roy has formed a formidable opening partnership with Jonny Bairstow, the pair sharing century stands in the last four matches they have started together.

