England vs New Zealand: Greatest game ever played

Goosebumps at Lord’s. Disbelief. Shock. Sorrow. Unadulterated delight. It was a triumph of human spirit at Lord’s. How did they do it? Such mind-boggling skills, jaw-dropping calmness — is it even possible?

In years to come, we will shake our heads in disbelief at the greatest World Cup final. Ever. How did Ben Stokes, the man who has been through hell in the last year where even regular pub visits threatened to put him in jail, manage to find such mental tenacity to drag his team to a Super Over? How did Kane Williamson and his men roam and patrol the field with such eerie calmness? How did they reach within themselves and find such strength? It would have been understandable had Stokes or the New Zealanders given up, or shown some human weakness. They didn’t.

What would have happened if a throw from New Zealand’s best fielder Martin Guptill hadn’t bounced off Ben Stokes’s outstretched bat and run away for four? Would New Zealand have won? Cruel, perhaps, but what if Stokes had pulled off a six later? Who knows!

What would have happened if England hadn’t hit more boundaries? In the end, it came down to that. New Zealand had 17 (16 in the 50 overs and one in the Super Over). England had 26 (24 and 2 respectively). Perhaps, it’s apt that in modern-day cricket that thrives on boundary hitting, a World Cup final had to come to that.

But before Stokes and Jos Buttler pulled off a heist, England were threatening to implode. They seemed human. Nerves jangled at Lord’s.

Pressure. To understand what Stokes pulled off, to respect why New Zealand were so awesome, to admire Jos Buttler’s tenacity, we have to first see what pressure did to the rest. To salute the magnitude of what Stokes achieved, we have to see what his team-mates did before him. Here we go, diving into the most epic final ever.

***

What triggered Joe Root to rush down the track and have a wild slog and a miss. What made him try pulling a ball when there was a leg gully, a fine-leg and a deep square-leg in place? What made him then try hitting a dibbly-dobbly ball wide outside off stump with warning labels of ‘don’t chase me’ all over it?

What made Stokes, who played out of his skin against Australia, have a few pokes outside off, try walking down the track and stabbing at deliveries he didn’t have to?

What made Morgan’s back leg – almost unconsciously, against his will – move towards the leg stump? What made him try pulling with men waiting near the boundary for exactly that? And then what made him swat a short ball outside off with deep point in place?

Pressure, yips, nerves jangled at one of the oldest cricket grounds in the world. Good strong men, tattooed and six-packed, went weak-kneed. Of course, they knew what not to do: that they shouldn’t be lamely poking but they found their hands betraying them. Their faces registered anguish at their own choices — oh, what am I doing!

The weaker thoughts win out on those occasions in most people. Root must have thought, a little counterattacking cameo can’t hurt here. Of course, it did. Stokes must have felt he had to upset the lengths and lines that the seamers were auto-piloting on. Iffy option, though. Morgan must have felt as a captain, he had to seize the moment, that’s his calling card, reputation built over the years – and he is stubborn. Which has helped him turnaround English cricket and he wasn’t going to go down any other way. And so, his intent wasn’t the issue, the shot selection was. Pressure.

Why did Jos Buttler, easily England’s best batsman for his composure and game-sense, go for the big shot and hole out? One can’t put it down to nerves, but pressure of the game situation. A requirement of 46 runs from 32 balls and he wanted to make up the difference. It seemed he had picked Lockie Ferguson’s slower one for he waited a bit before throwing his hands at it, but ended up slicing it to deep point. The game got close, very close.

***

No one reads pitches better than Kane Williamson and Co. Barring the one against Pakistan when they misread and went with just one spinner instead of two, no captain has shown as much smarts as Kane. It also helps that Ross Taylor once worked with the Lord’s groundstaff for a year when he was 18. At this very ground, where he would return to play a World Cup final. Every now and then during the chase, he would be beside Williamson.

Men nicknamed ‘Steady the ship’ (for obvious reasons) and ‘Sir Lingus (for Taylor’s habit to flip out his tongue) would stand together with occasional visitors ranging from Tom Latham, the wicketkeeper, and Trent Boult.

How well was the think tank supported by the others! The fielding was almost eerily nerveless. The boundary riders dived, sprinted, and flung themselves to the grass. Pressure can makes the palms greasy. Not the Kiwis’ though. It seemed to transform them into ball magnets. Pressure, what piffle is that? It was mind-boggling.

And the bowling? How good was that! But before that, how well they were used. When Colin de Grandhomme came on first-change, thousands of eyebrows raised at Lord’s. Why him? Why not Ferguson or even spinner Mitchell Santner? Was Williamson trying to squeeze in a few quiet overs from his fifth bowlers’ quota? No. He had sensed the pitch was ideal for that kind of bowling – slow, seaming and tacky too. The curator is an Irishman Carl McDermott, who used to prepare pitches in Dublin before moving to England to make a living and was now on duty when another Irishman was trying to create history. But in the end, it was almost a New Zealand sort of pitch that came up. On this, Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham were more effective than Santner; there wasn’t any turn. Williamson had again read it correctly. As he does. Easily, the best captain of the tournament.

Back in New Zealand, his coach David Johnston didn’t take long to predict the pitch. Probably into the fourth over, he was talking about “slow seaming pitch, 260 is the best score here”. In the end, New Zealand fell short by 19 runs — the 19 runs that threatened to prove the difference between winning and losing.

***

Stokes has already played a memorable knock against Australia. A boy-on-the-burning-deck effort. But that deck was burning, this wasn’t. This was slowly sinking but the holes could be plugged. That effort had seemed a losing cause after a while, and sometimes it can get easier for a batsman. Not this. Here a World Cup was on line. Nerves were jangling away. Yips everywhere. Even the crowd seemed gripped with it. A walk along the ground threw up sights of Englishmen puffing away cigarettes in frustration and nervousness. English desperation was in the air. Stokes had to stand up. In the company of Morgan, he seemed unsettled. A bit tight. A bit iffy in his decision- making.

With Buttler’s arrival, he eased up. Veins hid back in the skin. Eyes grew steely. Both put their heads down and made it look like they were hired guns for the job. But this was a heist they were called for. But they were ready. Calm (seemingly so), professional, determined, they did the little things right first. The defence, for starters. Tight. The gaps between bat and pad disappeared. The hands didn’t betray the minds.

Then the singles. They ran well. Stokes isn’t the greatest rotator of strike out there – his game isn’t built that way. The firm arms and hands drive his game but he did his best. He started to pat them around, nurdle around, would get his body into position and work them around. That lack of skill would come back to haunt him on that last ball. But let’s get there later.

Then came the twos, as both Buttler and Stokes started to find their touch. Buttler was almost nerveless, by the time Stokes joined him – the heist was on.

Then Buttler fell, and the wheels should have come off. ‘Abort Abort’, a nerd would have screamed into Stokes’ earpiece if it was an ordinary heist movie.

But Stokes wasn’t going to give up. Born in New Zealand, he was out to stuff them. The boy who has broken locker-room doors, the teenager who has got into fisticuffs, the man who has got into brawls — found himself in the greatest battle of them all.

It came down to 15 from 6. Boult, the coolest end-over bowler of this tournament with the ball. But Boult had had a chance to end the contest in the penultimate over. Stokes had heaved a ball towards him at long-on. Standing there was Boult, the most nerveless boundary catcher of our times who had already taken one to snuff out West Indies in this tournament and he took the ‘catch’. But his back leg stepped back. Pressed on the rope. Game alive.

And so to that final over. 15 needed. Stokes refusing to give up, Boult never does give up. Two dot balls, he served. Then his first rare mistake: a length ball and Stokes launched into his favourite leg-side heaved six.

Unbelievable drama followed next ball. The entire match reflected in that one ball. Passion, talent, and as it happens in sports, something out of control of mere men out there. Stokes drove to cow corner and Guptill, the man who ran out MS Dhoni with a corker of a throw, fired the ball. It flew across towards the end where Stokes was scrambling in desperation. He threw in a dive as the ball began to dip towards the stumps and he stretched out his bat to try making it to safety. The ball landed right on the bat-toe and rushed past the bewildered short third man fielder. Four overthrows plus the two. Six runs. Stokes put up his hand up to suggest he didn’t have anything to do with it. Williamson threw out his hands – a shrug at fate.

Then three from two became two from one as Adil Rashid sacrificed himself to get Stokes on strike for the last ball. An attempted yorker from Boult floated as a full toss but Stokes’ doesn’t do angles well. He would have loved to deflect it wider of long-on but punched it straighter to the man. Run out. Tie. Super Over. Phew. What a Final!

***

The Super Over began. Boult couldn’t conjure his special yorkers or even clever slower ones. It wasn’t humanly possible, perhaps. Length deliveries, full ones, a full toss came before he almost nailed a yorker on the fifth ball. By then, 11 runs had come and another full toss slipped out of his hand and the target was 16. Jimmy Neesham hit the only boundary in response — a cracking six but they drove and ran well and it all came down to the final ball. For one more time. One for the road. One for the history books. One for a classic YouTube moment.

Guptill shoved Archer past square leg and he must have known he won’t make it back in time. The man who ran out other teams out of the tournaments was now stranded by Jason Roy, the man who has struggled all his life to keep his emotions in check, on whose emotional quotient coaches have sweated and fretted. Guptill dived to the ground, so did the Englishmen. Sorrow and happiness — there is a nice line somewhere in that but try telling that to Williamson who stood on the balcony, staring at a distance at nothing in particular.