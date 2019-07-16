England celebrate World Cup final win with young fans

England’s cricket players and fans have celebrated their first World Cup success after one of the most exhilarating finishes in the history of the game. Emotions ran high as the Three Lions became World Champions beat New Zealand after a super over tie (triumphing on superior boundary count).

Inspiring the superstars of tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/TE7oqtIotw — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 15, 2019

While the Lord’s was jampacked with 30,000 fans, hundreds of children flooded across the outfield at the Oval- across town from Lord’s- to help Eoin Morgan’s and his men rejoice in their success.

Excited youngsters were thrilled to meet England stars Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer.

Later, the players attended a reception hosted by outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May at Downing Street.

England’s World Cup-winning cricket team met Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street 🏆#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/wOk7kyN8Ql — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) July 15, 2019

However, this time there was no open-topped bus parade through the streets of London in a bid to sell the game to a new generation.

“I don’t know if it’s sunk in yet but coming down here and seeing what a small portion of the support we’ve had feels about it, the kids, the adults, the energy they all had for what they saw yesterday is amazing,” AFP quoted man-of-the-match Stokes.

England coach Trevor Bayliss, said: “I heard some of the young guys in the team say the 2005 Ashes inspired them to bigger and better things.

“I think they are very proud they’ve been put in a position where they can hopefully inspire a few of the next generation.”