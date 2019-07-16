England World Cup final star Ben Stokes likely to receive UK Knighthood

England all-rounder Ben Stokes who played a crucial role in sailing through the nerve-wracking World Cup final 2019, is all set to receive a ‘Knighthood’ one of the highest honour for English sportsperson.

When asked if they would consider giving Stokes a knighthood – Johnson and Hunt both of whom are in the race for the Prime Minister Theresa May’s replacement later this month replied in ‘affirmation’. The duo was present for the debate hosted by The Sun and talkRADIO.

The skipper if knighted would become the 12th sportsperson after Alaister Cook to receive the honour.

Stokes who was also awarded man of the match award in the final scored 84 runs playing important role in maneuvering his side to the World Cup glory. This was England’s maiden World cup title after a wait of 44 years.

On Monday, the victorious England team also met Prime Minister May at 10 Downing Street for a reception.

“The final was not just cricket at its best but sport at its best – courage, character, sportsmanship, drama, incredible skill and even the odd slice of luck,” said PM May. “You are a team that represents modern Britain, and that plays like no other side in the world. You have helped the nation fall in love with cricket once again. You have inspired countless future Morgans, Rashids, and Archers.”