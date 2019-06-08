Eng vs Ban, Afg vs NZ Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Bangladesh hope to deliver another upset

World Cup 2019, England vs Bangladesh, Afghanistan vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11, Squad, Players List LIVE Updates: Heading into the third of its nine group games, England, the host nation and pre-tournament favorite, are already under pressure after an unexpected loss to Pakistan in Nottingham on Monday. A potential two losses in three matches was certainly not in the script for the world’s top-ranked ODI team so England must show some nerve against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday to get its World Cup ambitions back on track.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan clash with New Zealand later in the day. New Zealand are ready for a trial by spin as they look to keep their winning momentum going in the World Cup. Afghanistan, who are playing just their second 50-over World Cup, have lost their two games in the tournament so far but not without a fight.