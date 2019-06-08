Eng vs Ban, Afg vs NZ Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Bangladesh hope to deliver another upset

Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, England vs Bangladesh, Afghanistan vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11, Squad, Players List LIVE Updates: Heading into the third of its nine group games, England, the host nation and pre-tournament favorite, are already under pressure after an unexpected loss to Pakistan in Nottingham on Monday. A potential two losses in three matches was certainly not in the script for the world’s top-ranked ODI team so England must show some nerve against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday to get its World Cup ambitions back on track.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan clash with New Zealand later in the day. New Zealand are ready for a trial by spin as they look to keep their winning momentum going in the World Cup. Afghanistan, who are playing just their second 50-over World Cup, have lost their two games in the tournament so far but not without a fight.

Bangladesh will not be underestimated, says Morgan

Captain Eoin Morgan said England were ready for any surprises Bangladesh might spring on them. "It is going to be a difficult game. They are a good side. I think people underestimate them. We certainly don't,"  he said.

It's double bonanza on Saturday as two World Cup clashes await us. First, hosts England take on Bangladesh before Afghanistan clash with New Zealand. Stay tuned for all the live updates off the field including PREDICTED PLAYING XI

England will face the side who kick-started their transformation into a major threat in one-day internationals when the tournament hosts continue their World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday. The Tigers condemned Eoin Morgan's men to a first-round exit at the 2015 edition with a 15-run victory in Adelaide.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

