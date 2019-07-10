Disappointing that 45 minutes of bad cricket knocked India out of World Cup: Virat Kohli

As India crashed out of the World Cup after losing to New Zealand in the semifinals clash at Manchester on Wednesday, skipper Virat Kohli expressed his disappointment on the heartbreaking loss blaming it on 45 minutes of bad cricket. “It always feels disappointing when you have played such good cricket and then 45 minutes of bad cricket puts you out of the tournament,” said Kohli in the post-match press conference.

Kohli added that New Zealand played better cricket than India and lauded Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni for putting up a great effort after the top order collapse. Jadeja and Dhoni added 116 runs for the seventh wicket that had rescued the side from the early setback. While Jadeja slammed 77 hitting four sixes and as many boundaries, Dhoni made a gutsy 50.

“It’s difficult to accept, it’s difficult to come to terms with, but look, New Zealand deserve it because they put enough pressure on us and they were far sharper when it came to the crunch moments,” said the captain. “I think Jaddu had an outstanding game, outstanding couple of games,” Kohli said.

“The way he played today was a great sign for his skillsets and what he can do for the team, and just going out with so much clarity and turning the whole game around in no time was outstanding to see. MS had a good partnership with him again and, you know, again it’s a game of margins, he got run out in the end, it could have been anyone’s game,” Kohli said.

India’s famed top-order imploded on a day when it mattered most as a gritty New Zealand survived a swift counter-attack from Ravindra Jadeja to win by 18 runs. Chasing 240, India were bundled out for 221. Indian top-order had one failure due and much to their horror, the semi-final proved to be their doomsday.

The Indian skipper appreciated India’s show overall in the World Cup but pointed stray instances of poor shot selection as areas for improvement. “At times I think our shot selection could have been better, that’s probably the only thing I can think of,” he said. “Otherwise, we played really good brand of cricket and we’re really proud of the way we competed in this tournament. You know, we played a good standard of cricket throughout. But as I said, come the knockouts, it’s anyone’s game and New Zealand showed more composure than us, and they were braver in those crunch situations so they deserve to go through to the finals.”