DhoniKeepTheGlove: Twitter passes judgement on ICC asking Dhoni to remove Balidaan badge

Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni has drawn the ire of the ICC following India’s opening World Cup game against South Africa on Wednesday. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the former captain brandishing a Balidaan badge on his gloves during the South African innings. The Balidaan badge is the emblem of the Indian Para Special Forces.

ICC general manager, Claire Furlong, stated that wicketkeeping gloves can only have two manufacturer’s logos, and the presence of a third on Dhoni’s gloves was a breach of conduct. Moreover, symbols denoting “political or religious identity” aren’t permitted as per the ICC rulebook.

This incident comes after the entire Indian team wearing military caps in an ODI against Australia in March, in solidarity with the victims of the Pulwama attack that month. Moreover, Dhoni has also worn camouflage gloves earlier in his career.

However, Indian Twitter has come to the defence of the 2011 World Cup-winning captain, pointing out that Dhoni is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel of the Indian Territorial Forces, and that Balidaan isn’t a political statement.

Dhoni hasn’t commented on his gloves yet.