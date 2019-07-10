Toggle Menu
Dhoni has not told us anything about retirement: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli with MS Dhoni

Was India’s World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand MS Dhoni’s last international match? Many fans had this question in mind after India’s exit from the World Cup following an 18-run loss against New Zealand. But when this was asked to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, he said Dhoni has not told him anything about his future plans.

Dhoni scored 50 off 72 balls and shared 116-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the seventh wicket during India’s defeat at the hands of Black Caps and Kohli once again came to veteran’s defence on his slow approach during the middle overs.

There has been speculations regarding Dhoni’s retirement off late. Asked if Dhoni has said anything about his future plans, with squad for the West Indies tour to be announced soon, Kohli said, “No he hasn’t told us anything as of now.”

Dhoni, coming in to bat at 71 for 5, it was not easy to accelerate straightaway and it needed a rebuilding which he did alongside Ravindra Jadeja. “I think Dhoni had to hold the innings from one end and allow Jadeja to play freely. He batted in the right way. He has been given a specific role as per the team situation and he played accordingly. They had a 100 run partnership from that situation,” Kohli defended the former skipper.

The skipper also feels that it is “very easy to criticize sitting from outside”. “Yes we are not denying that we made errors but in hindsight, we can criticize a lot,” Kohli said.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson felt that Dhoni’s run out was the turning point of the match. Asked if he would have been the captain, would have still persisted with Dhoni, he cheekily enquired, “Is he changing his nationality?”

