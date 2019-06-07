Dhoni gloves have insignia of Special Forces, ICC says ensure it’s removed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked M S Dhoni to remove an Indian Army insignia from his wicket-keeping gloves at the World Cup, as it exceeds the number of logos permitted on specific gear.

“Two manufacturers’ logos are permitted on each wicket-keeping glove. No other visible logos other than the manufacturers’ logos are allowed,” Claire Furlong, the ICC General Manager — Strategic Communications, told The Indian Express.

The ICC has communicated its decision to the Indian team management and said that Dhoni will face no penalty. “We have asked for it to be removed. (It’s a) breach of regulations. No penalty,” Furlong said.

During India’s opening match against South Africa Wednesday, Dhoni was spotted with the regimental dagger insignia — Balidaan Badge — of the Indian Special Forces on his keeping gloves.

Balidaan is a distinct insignia of the Special Forces, which is worn by para commandos on the pockets of their uniform. It shows a commando dagger pointed down, with wings extending upwards from the blade on which ‘Balidaan’ is inscribed in Devanagari.

The Balidaan Badge, as it is called, signifies those who have been selected for the Special Forces. Dhoni is a Territorial Army officer in the Parachute Regiment, and not part of the Special Forces.

In March, the Indian players wore special Army caps as a tribute to the armed forces during the third ODI against Australia in Ranchi. Dhoni had presented his teammates with the caps before the start of the match.