David Warner blasts highest score in World Cup 2019, equals Virat Kohli’s record

David Warner became the first cricketer to smash 150 against 6 different opponents in ODI cricket history.

David Warner was dropped on nine and then gone on to hit the highest individual score at the World Cup 2019. (Reuters)

David Warner brought his A game versus Bangladesh and registered his 16th ODI century on Thursday. Warner was lucky to survive early on when he was dropped on nine. He then went on to hit the highest individual score at World Cup 2019 and become the top run scorer in the tournament.

Warner was just a few runs away from his highest ODI total, but a poor shot led to his downfall for brilliant innings of 166 of 147. His record-breaking innings featured 14 fours and five sixes.

David Warner’s innings today has been marked by steady acceleration from a low base. This is something that has defined his ODI batting in 2019

# David Warner becomes the first player with two 150+ scores in the history of the World Cup.

# David Warner has just set the highest score of #CWC19 (166 v Bangladesh); he is now responsible for the two of the highest men’s cricket world cup scores ever.

# David Warner and Aaron have just recorded their 5th 50 partnership together at #CWC19; no other pairing has more than 3 half-century stands at the tournament.

# David Warner becomes the 1st cricketer to smash 150 against 6 different opponents in ODI cricket history.

# David Warner is the first player in WC history to hit two 150+ scores.

#DavidWarner reached the milestone in his 110th innings, same as Team India captain Virat Kohli. South Africa batsman Hashim Amla is the fastest batsman to score 16 ODI hundreds, taking 94 innings.

#Fewest matches taken to reach 16 ODI hundreds:

Hashim Amla – 97
David Warner* – 112
Virat Kohli – 115

