Watch: David Warner gifts signed Australian jersey to Indian-origin net bowler Jaykishan

In a heartwarming gesture, David Warner gave net bowler Jaykishan Plaha a signed Australian jersey before the clash against Sri Lanka at the Kennington Oval, London. Warner’s shot down the ground injured Plaha on June 8 during the net session, a day before the match against India. The Indian-origin English bowler collapsed on the ground after getting hit on the head by the ball.

David Warner presented Jaykishan Plaha, a net bowler who was struck by a ball during a recent training session, with a signed Australian shirt before the start of play today pic.twitter.com/4Pe6rNobo9 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 15 June 2019

Plaha was taken to the hospital and was monitored for delayed signs of concussion. Later on, a CT scan cleared him of any major damage.

Last week, Jaykishan Plaha was hit on the head by a David Warner drive during an Australia training session. Today, Warner met both Jaykishan and his mum before play, presented Jaykishan with an Australia shirt and wished him a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/ZNrqnFuuau — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 15 June 2019

The Australian opener was visibly shaken up as he witnessed Plaha getting the treatment on the ground right after collapsing. The left-handed batsmen left the nets after the unfortunate accident.

Aaron Finch later explained the impact it had on Warner.

“Yeah, Dave was obviously pretty shaken up,” Finch said at the time. “It was a decent hit to the head. It was tough to watch.

“It’s quite rare that somebody gets hit, it’s really unfortunate. Our own medical staff and the paramedics on the ground did a great job.”

The 32-year-old has been in good form in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. He has scored 281 runs in five matches including one century and two half-centuries.