David Warner gives away Man of Match award to young Australian fan

Australian opener David Warner put in a match-winning performance in the round-robin stage game against Pakistan at the World Cup on Wednesday with a century that earned him the man of the match award. But he earned a lot of praise after giving away the prize to a young Australian fan after the game.

It was pretty clear that the century meant a lot to him. Speaking after being awarded the man of the match for his 107 off 111 balls, Warner said,”There was a bit of movement early on, so I had to be a lot tighter. This century means a lot as a batsman.”

But after receiving the award, the Australian opener walked over to some of the team’s fans at the ground and gave the award with the case to a young Australian fan.

Asked how he felt about receiving the award, the boy said,”Feels awesome. Feels really good to have that.”

The boy said they were just standing in the stands waving the Australian flag when Warner came over and handed him the award.

David Warner made this young Australia fan’s day by giving him his Player of the Match award after the game 🏆 Wonderful gesture 👏 #SpiritOfCricket#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/MlvDkuoW4i — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 12, 2019

Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs.