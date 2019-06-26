Cricket World Cup 2019: Finch, Warner make it an open-and-shut case

Everything was loaded against them. The toss, dark brooding clouds, a touch of green on the pitch, two new balls, and their own recent past.

Despite his two hundreds, David Warner’s batting isn’t where it used to be pre-suspension. Despite his recent form in ODIs, Aaron Finch’s technique against the moving ball doesn’t appear in the ‘strengths’ column in his appraisal form. Their only saving grace was that England didn’t have the great James Anderson to curve and bend the ball menacingly. Still, they had two young pacemen, pretty capable of stirring up trouble. Everything else would have made the pair feel as if the Ashes had arrived early. Test-match conditions at Lord’s. This is the context why their 123-run partnership that lasted nearly 23 overs was the difference between victory and defeat.

It wasn’t as if Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer wasted the new ball. Far from it. The ball fizzed around, cut into their thighs occasionally, whizzed past the outside edge often, flew over the packed slip cordon a couple of times, and crashed into the pads every now and then, triggering howzatts from the fielders and oohs and aahs from the crowd.

However, and this is the reason they survived, barring the odd occasion, Warner and Finch never chased the ball. Most times when they were beaten, the bats were inside the line. They didn’t push at the ball. They didn’t go chasing. It’s quite a commendable achievement. One saw the difference when English batted; jittery minds led to jarring hands and clumsy footwork.

Every other over, Finch and Warner would hop across like school kids, punching their gloves, encouraging each other. At times, even during an over. Warner would go tapping some spot, and Finch would be beside him. The skipper would be scratching the crease with his shoes, and Warner would be in his ear. As if they were saying, ‘you aren’t alone mate, we are in this together’. A classic Test match opening stand, the only way to cope with the conditions.

Archer cut it both ways, often in the same over. He stabbed Finch on his thigh with a nip-backer, before a leg-cutter had him beaten. The follow-up was a reprise of the leg-cutter, Finch held his bat in line and the ball popped off the leading edge to unmanned real estate.

The turnaround

Finch’s technique was roasted under the muggy English sky but he refused to give up. Not only did he score an admirable hundred but even if the situation was reversed — let’s assume he got out when Warner did and Warner went on to a hundred, his innings would have been far more skilful. Because he wasn’t supposed to be this good in these conditions. Because, last year, he was a dead duck to length deliveries. Forget the ones balls that talked and hissed, just ordinary balls that would dink in with the angle used to get him. Lbw, edged, bowled – you could pick your mode of dismissal and he would accommodate you.

Finch has been really good as a captain, marshalling his resources – at times almost bare, with just two good bowlers, but he has stood up. That confidence has seeped into his batting. Grit and ambition he had, but this knock demanded a lot more: skill and the ability to stay in the moment, not get flustered by the previous ball. A more satisfying knock in ODIs he might not have had thus far.

Not that Warner had it any easier. England attacked him in two ways: the ball seaming around, leaving him, and the one on the middle-and-leg line, the line of attack that has bothered him a great deal in the recent times.

They threatened to open him up like a can of beer a few times with deliveries that cut away, but he somehow managed to hold his balance. They then tried to pin him on that leg-and-middle line, checking to see if he falls over. Or tries to turn them to the leg side and get into trouble with leading edges. Warner didn’t. He kept pushing them back down the track. The feet would shuffle sideways, and the bat would come straight.

Of course, there were times when the ball would collide with the inside edge or ram into Warner’s thighs but he didn’t bother. Didn’t flinch. Same reaction when the ball left him late. A smile, a brisk walk towards Finch or for some bat-tapping, and he would be ready for the next ball. Clearly, in his post-ban avatar, he has shelved his ego. No attempt to dominate, impose himself. This wasn’t the pitch for it anyway but he has shown it right through the tournament.

Until a ball from Moeen Ali surprised him with its bounce and his hands betrayed him; sort of left him, waved in the air, and he watched the ball loop to a catcher. Finch, though, was ready to make the English pay for the new-ball torment. He abandoned his vigil and let rip.

The slog-sweeps and heavy cuts returned. Shots that he had possessed even as a 15-year old. He was muscular even then. Heavy frame and big shots. On Tuesday at Lord’s, he showed soft hands and patience. Finch prospered, Australia prospered, and England went down.