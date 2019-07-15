Cricket World Cup 2019 Awards Winners: Man of the Tournament and Man of the Match

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Awards List: In a dramatic end to the Wolrd Cup finals, England defeated New Zealand with more number of boundaries to lift the coveted trophy for the first time at Lord’s. As the 50-over clash ended in a tie, the match entered Super Over. England scored 15 off the six balls and New Zealand had to score 16 to get their World Cup dreams come true. But New Zealand managed to score only 15 as England won on the basis of the number of boundaries each team had hit during the match.

Man-of-the-match of the final – Ben Stokes

He says, “I’m pretty lost for words. All the hardwork that’s gone on in these four years, and to execute with such a good game is unthinkable. Thanks to everyone for all the support. We just kept talking during the partnership with Jos, and the run-rate wasn’t getting away, and in the last over when the ball hit the bat and went for four – I apologize to Kane for that. I definitely wasn’t going to bowl the last over (laughs). It’s fantastic, without the lads, the family, and the support, it’s just been incredible.

Player of the Tournament – Kane Williamson ((578 runs)

He says, “It certainly wasn’t one extra run. There were so many moments that could’ve gone either way, but congratulations to England – they’ve had an incredible campaign and they deserve it. The pitches have been different to what was expected. No 300+ totals as expected. The NZ side showed a great amount of heart to get us to this point, but it just wasn’t meant to be. The guys are shattered at the moment – it is devastating. It’s pretty tough to swallow at this stage. But a fantastic effort from our guys.”

Here’s the list of the Man of the Tournament award winners:

1992 New Zealand Martin Crowe 456 runs

1996 Sri Lanka Sanath Jayasuriya 221 runs and 7 wickets

1999 South Africa Lance Klusener 281 runs and 17 wickets

2003 India Sachin Tendulkar 673 runs and 2 wickets

2007 Australia Glenn Mcgrath 26 wickets

2011 India Yuvraj Singh 362 Runs and 15 wickets

2015 Australia Mitchell Starc 22 Wickets

2019 New Zealand Kane Williamson 578 runs

Eoin Morgan | World Cup-winning captain:

“There was a lot in that game, jeez. I’d like to commiserate Kane and his team. The fight that they show is worth aspiring to. The example that they lead is hugely commendable to him and his team. It was a very hard-fought game. It was a tough wicket where everyone found it tough to score. We lost a lot of wickets. Buttler and Stokes put together a partnership, and I thought that would take us deep, and it did. This has been a four-year journey. We have developed a lot over those years, especially the last two. We find it hard to play on wickets like that. To get over the line today means the world to us. I was being cooled down by Liam Plunkett, which isn’t a good sign – we were going up and down like a yo-yo. Some of the support staff and the players – not only the best in our team, but in the world, they really helped – quite calming at times. As long as wasn’t too cooked, I asked Stokes to go for it. Full credit to the two boys who went out for the Super Over, given that they were there most recently. Archer just improves every time he goes out there. Really incredible – everyone in the change room today, and the ones who aren’t here and missed out on the squad – Willey, Billings. I’d like to mention them too.”

Kane Williamson | Runners-up captain:

We were thinking about the overhead conditions (the toss decision). The pitch was on the drier side. We thought runs on the board would be a good option – we would have liked 10-20 more. But in a World Cup final this was a competitive total. The bowlers really put the batsmen under pressure on a tough surface. Both the teams showed a lot of fight. It had to go down to the last ball, and then the last ball of the next little match, but a great match all round. A lot of positives for us as well. It was a shame that the ball hit Stokes’ bat, but I just hope it doesn’t happen in moments like that. Unfortunately, that sort of thing happens from time to time. It’s a part of the game that we play. I don’t wish to nitpick, just hope it never happens in such moments ever again. They (Neesham and Guptill) both hit the ball very hard, the left-hand right-hand combination was useful in the Super Over, looking at the short boundary, but it’s unfair to critique a match fought with such small margins – especially the match that we saw today.

The New Zealand players are called onto the podium to collect their runners-up mementoes.