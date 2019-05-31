World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle breaks record for most World Cup sixes

Chris Gayle broke the record for most sixes hit in the history of the World Cup in his innings for West Indies in their first match of the tournament against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Gayle smashed Hasan Ali for two consecutive sixes in just the fourth over of the West Indies innings, opening the innings in the chase after Pakistan had managed to put up only 105.

Advertising

His first six, smashed over wide long on, was his 38th six in World Cup history. The next one, hit down the ground, was his 39th.

He hit a third six in the 10th over of Wahab Riaz, taking his total World Cup six count to 40. He was out for 50, with his team at 77/3 in the 11th over and well on course to victory.

Before this match, the record for most sixes in World Cups belonged was a tie between Gayle and AB de Villiers, who has 37 World Cup sixes to his name. De Villiers, however, had batted in fewer innings (22) than Gayle (26).

Advertising

Gayle, with 40 sixes, now has the record for the most World Cup sixes. AB de Villiers, with 37 sixes, is second.

Chris Gayle last six ODI inngs: 73(66) – 5 X 6s

135(129) – 12 X 6s

50(63) – 4 X 6s

162(97) – 14 X 6s

77(27) – 9 X 6s

50(34) – 3 X 6s#WIvPAK #MenInMaroon #CWC19 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) May 31, 2019

No player in the current World Cup apart from Gayle is in the top 10 for this record. In third place is Ricky Ponting, with 31 sixes. Brendon McCullum (29 sixes) is fourth and Herschelle Gibbs (28 sixes) is fifth.

Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya (both 27 sixes) are tied at sixth. Sourav Ganguly (25 sixes) is in eighth place, Matthew Hayden (23 sixes) is ninth and Vivian Richards (22 sixes) is tenth.

Chris Gayle’s batting average in 2019 is 94.8. He averaged 52.66 in ODI cricket across 2008. He then went a decade without averaging over 40 in a calendar year.

Chris Gayle also completed 19,000 runs in international cricket – the third Windies player to do so, after Brian Lara and Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Gayle’s innings against Pakistan was also his sixth consecutive 50+ score in ODIs. This is tied for second place for most consecutive 50+ scores in ODIs. Javed Miandad, with nine consecutive 50+ scores in 1987, holds this record.