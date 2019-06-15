Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Carlos Brathwaite reprimanded for showing dissent to umpirehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/carlos-brathwaite-reprimanded-for-showing-dissent-to-umpire-5782161/

World Cup 2019: Carlos Brathwaite reprimanded for showing dissent to umpire

Carlos Brathwaite was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent to an umpire's decision.

Carlos Brathwaite reacts after getting hit for a boundary (Source: AP)

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite was on Saturday reprimanded for showing dissent to the umpire during their World Cup match against England here.

Brathwaite was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent to an umpire’s decision.

The incident occurred in the 43rd over of the West Indies innings when Brathwaite made his displeasure at being given out by the umpires here on Friday night.

Brathwaite admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Advertising

On-field umpires Sundaram Ravi and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Rodney Tucker and fourth official Paul Wilson levelled the charges.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Australia to take final call on injured Marcus Stoinis next week
2 World Cup 2019: Jason Holder has no regrets about gambling on Andre Russell’s fitness
3 South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch SA vs AFG