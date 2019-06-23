Watch: Carlos Brathwaite almost pulled off a fairytale win for West Indies

From 142/2 to 164/7, West Indies suffered a major batting collapse while chasing a target of 292 against New Zealand. With just three wickets in hand and 129 runs short of the target, the West Indies run chase seemed it was doomed to fail. But Carlos Brathwaite refused to give up without a fight and played one of the best knocks in World Cup history.

Advertising

Before Sunday’s clash against New Zealand, the West Indies all-rounder had an unimpressive batting average of 14.45 in ODIs. With only one fifty in 31 innings, anyone would have questioned skipper Jason Holder’s decision to persist with Brathwaite as a finisher.

Coming in at number six, the 30-year-old all-rounder began his innings under immense pressure. He kept losing partners at the other end but the big-hitter took the match deep into the final overs like most finishers do.

The Caribbean batsman faced a massive setback at the end of 45th over as Sheldon Cottrell got dismissed by speedster Lockie Ferguson. West Indies still needed 47 runs from five overs. One bad shot and it would have been an easy win for the Kiwis.

Advertising

Brathwaite had to target one bowler in order to narrow the margin between runs required and balls left. In the 48th over, he wreaked havoc on New Zealand pacer Matt Henry. West Indies scored 25 runs from that over which included three huge sixes and a four.

Coming into yesterday’s #WIvNZ clash, Carlos Brathwaite had an ODI batting average of 14.45. He left it having played one of the greatest knocks in @cricketworldcup history. Re-live his magnificent innings.@OPPO #BeAShotMaker#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/gwNIiqjByr — ICC (@ICC) 23 June 2019

With just 8 runs needed from 12 balls, West Indies could smell victory. The crowd was on its feet when Brathwaite completed his maiden century. West Indies were just one maximum away from becoming the first team to beat Kane Williamson’s side in the tournament.

Brathwaite wanted to finish it off in style like he did at Eden Gardens in the T20 World Cup final 2016, but he fell short this time by a couple of yards. West Indies lost the match by just five runs.

A dejected Brathwaite fell to his knees, perhaps playing the shot over and over in his mind, thinking about how he could have played it differently. It was almost a fairytale innings in a must-win World Cup game.