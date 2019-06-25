Carlos Brathwaite needed to fix a bat, here’s how New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi responded

In the game against New Zealand on June 22, West Indies had just three wickets in hand and 129 runs short of the target, when Carlos Brathwaite played one of the best knocks in World Cup history. While it ended with a heart-breaking loss, Brathwaite discovered that one of his bats needed repairing ahead of the India game.

On Monday, the all-rounder tweeted:

Where can I get a bat fixed in Manchester ? — Carlos Brathwaite (@TridentSportsX) 24 June 2019

While most of the replies were jokes about how he could borrow the bats of South African batsmen who wouldn’t need them any more, there was one standout reply and that was from New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi:

Is your one still on fire? https://t.co/IsQ8VpKqei — Ish Sodhi (@ish_sodhi) 24 June 2019

The New Zealand all-rounder, who didn’t play the game against West Indies, was praised for his response by others on Twitter.

Love the kiwi humility and humor! You guys are so difficult to cheer against:) — Suhel Banerjee (@suhel) 24 June 2019

I see you have been spending some time with @JimmyNeesh . — Joker (@jokervsbatman7) 24 June 2019

Sportsmanship at its best — Dwaipayan (@Dwaipayan1105) 24 June 2019 Advertising

Brathwaite scored his first century in ODIs and will be next seen in action against India on June 27. Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson and Jimmy Neesham were seen taking a moment to speak with Brathwaite after he sank to his knees on the pitch after the defeat.

Speaking at the post-match media interaction, Ross Taylor said he told Brathwaite to be proud of the knock he had just played.

Taylor said, “We were elated but at the end of the day you’re human as well and you’ve got to feel sorry for them. Brathwaite did a fantastic job and we all just said to him at the end, ‘Congratulations on a great knock, keep your head held high because you did your country proud’.”