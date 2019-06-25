Toggle Menu
Carlos Brathwaite needed to fix a bat, here’s how New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi responded

Ish Sodhi took a moment to remind everyone about the inning Brathwaite played against New Zealand on June 22.

Carlos Brathwaite
West Indies’ Carlos Brathwaite celebrates after reaching his century (Source: Action Images via Reuters)

In the game against New Zealand on June 22, West Indies had just three wickets in hand and 129 runs short of the target, when Carlos Brathwaite played one of the best knocks in World Cup history. While it ended with a heart-breaking loss, Brathwaite discovered that one of his bats needed repairing ahead of the India game.

On Monday, the all-rounder tweeted:

While most of the replies were jokes about how he could borrow the bats of South African batsmen who wouldn’t need them any more, there was one standout reply and that was from New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi:

The New Zealand all-rounder, who didn’t play the game against West Indies, was praised for his response by others on Twitter.

Brathwaite scored his first century in ODIs and will be next seen in action against India on June 27. Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson and Jimmy Neesham were seen taking a moment to speak with Brathwaite after he sank to his knees on the pitch after the defeat.

Speaking at the post-match media interaction, Ross Taylor said he told Brathwaite to be proud of the knock he had just played.

Taylor said, “We were elated but at the end of the day you’re human as well and you’ve got to feel sorry for them. Brathwaite did a fantastic job and we all just said to him at the end, ‘Congratulations on a great knock, keep your head held high because you did your country proud’.”

