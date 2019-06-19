Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman threatens to sue Ranveer Singh for copywright

With the Cricket World cup captivating the whole nation, it’s no surprise that half the country’s big names are seated for the games. Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh had a thrilling India-Pak game this Sunday which was evident on social media posts capturing him meeting with the Indian cricket team as he prepares for his upcoming sports-drama ‘83’.

While it’s all fun and games for Ranveer, his tweet caught the attention of WWE ‘manager’ Paul Heyman who took a jab at the superstar for stealing his very popular war cry.

Fans may remember Heyman rooting for Lesnar by shouting, “Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat,” every time the latter steps inside the ring.

. @RanveerOfficial

ARE YOU F’N KIDDING ME???????????

1 – It’s Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 – Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 – I am litigious

4 – EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) 19 June 2019

The phrase became prominent when Lesnar returned to WWE and is even printed on the back of Lesnar’s outfits that he wears while entering the ring in WWE.

It’s going to be fun to see what Mr. Singh’s response is to this would be and fans have already started to advocate for Ranveer Singh and Brock Lesnar to face off at Wrestlemania.