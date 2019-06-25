Brian Lara admitted to Mumbai hospital after complaining of discomfort

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara has been admitted to hospital in Mumbai after complaining of discomfort, PTI reported Tuesday. Lara is among the commentators at the ongoing ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019.

According to media reports, Lara was at an event in a nearby hotel when he complained of discomfort. While there is no official statement on his health from the hospital, reports suggest that he had complained of chest pain.

Medical examinations began immediately after Lara was brought to the Global Hospital in Parel, Mumbai at around 12.30 pm. The hospital authorities are expected to issue a statement on his condition on Tuesday.

“He had an angioplasty done two years back and today was a regular check-up as there is always a fear of heart pain. He is fine and will be discharged soon. But he was not shooting for the last couple of days,” PTI was quoted as saying.

Lara retired from international cricket in 2007. He scored 11953 runs in 131 Test matches. In ODIs, Lara made 10405 runs in 299 matches. He is the first and only player to have registered 400 runs in a Test innings. Lara is considered one among the most awe-inspiring batters of an era in which the iconic Sachin Tendulkar was his contemporary.

