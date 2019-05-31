Brendon McCullum predicts result of each and every match in World Cup 2019

At a time when several former cricketers and pundits are busy predicting the semi-finalists for the ICC World Cup 2019, former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Brendon McCullum went a step ahead and predicted the result of almost each and every match of the tournament.

McCullum named hosts England, India and Australia as clear favourites to reach the semi-finals of the mega event. However, he left the fourth spot open for teams with a better net run rate. According to McCullum the fight for the last spot will be between New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, and Pakistan.

The 37-year-old believes that Afghanistan will win only two matches in their maiden 50-over World Cup beating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. According to the wicketkeeper-batsman, the bottom two teams will be Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Here’s a look at McCullum’s prediction:

The former Kiwi skipper’s predictions were backed by Australia’s Mark Waugh:

Good summary. IMO I think England and Aust certain semi finalists. India not so sure but probably sneak in.Preparation a little suspect and batting lineup uncertain in the middle order. Big reliance on Kohli and Bumrah. NZ slightly ahead of WI and Sth Africa for 4th. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) 31 May 2019

McCullum backed favourites England to win 8 matches out of 9 league matches predicting only one loss when they face Australia against whom they lost the warm-up match by 12 runs. As far as Virat Kohli-led India are concerned, he feels only England can beat them. Australia’s three loses will come against West Indies, India and Pakistan.