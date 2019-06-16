World Cup 2019: Booing David Warner, Steven Smith can backfire for England, says James Anderson

Toggle Menu
The pair of David Warner and Steve Smith will face England in their World Cup match at Lord's on June 25 and are also likely to endure hostile reception during the Ashes, which begins at Edgbaston on August 1.

James Anderson is the only English bowler, and the 6th overall, to pass 500 Test wickets. (File Photo)

Sledging and booing Australia’s Steve Smith and David Warner during the English summer will only push the duo to improve their performance levels, England pace bowler James Anderson said.

Smith and Warner were suspended for 12 months after a ball-tampering incident in South Africa last year and returned to international cricket at the World Cup.

“Having played against them so many times before and knowing how they respond to that kind of thing, whether it’s sledging on the field or booing from the crowd, they are going to up their performance,” Anderson told Talksport Radio.

“I understand people won’t like what they have done but it’s in the past.

“I would rather it’s not talked about, although I’ve got a feeling it’s going to be talked about.”

Anderson, who has more wickets than any other fast bowler in test cricket with 575, believes international players have shared better on-field relationships in recent years, partly due to the increasing amount of global Twenty20 action.

“With the amount of T20 cricket played around the world and with the Big Bash and the IPL (Indian Premier League), players get to know a lot more about one another outside of the cricket,” he added.

“You have a different kind of relationship then when you go onto the field and play against them.”

