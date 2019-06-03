When David beat Goliath: Biggest upsets in World Cup history

Bangladesh beat South Africa, the third best ODI team according to ICC rankings, in London on Sunday to script the first upset of the 2019 World Cup. Going by the current form of the two teams, however, it is debatable whether Bangladesh’s win can be called an upset, but there is no doubt that the result has thrown the proverbial cat among the pigeons in terms of points earned in the round-robin stage.

Here are some of the biggest upsets in the history of the World Cup:

Ireland beat England (2011 World Cup)

Kevin O’ Brien was the architect of one of the biggest upsets in the history of cricket when Ireland beat England by 3 wickets in a group match of the 2011 World Cup. England had put up a mammoth 327 for 8 in 50 overs and then had Ireland at 111 for 5, when a miraculous turnaround began to be played out. O’ Brien smashed the fastest World Cup century, putting on a 162-run stand with Alex Cusack that took the Irish to a famous win over their British neighbours.

Bangladesh beat India (2007 World Cup)

Bangladesh have improved by leaps and bounds in the last decade, but back in 2007, nobody would have given them a chance of beating India, the finalists in the last edition of the World Cup. However, as it would turn out, Bangladesh would beat India in their last group match in 2007 to knock India out of the tournament. India were bowled out for 191, with only Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh managing to stay at the crease for long. Bangladesh won with nine balls to spare.

India beat West Indies (1983 World Cup)

India’s miraculous win in the final of the 1983 World Cup is remembered for firing up the collective imagination of a billion-strong nation precisely because of the unexpected nature of the win. India’s progress to the final itself had been highly unexpected and when they crossed swords against the mighty West Indies, no one would have given them a chance. Batting first, the India innings folded up for 183. Though West Indies were expected to win at a canter, the tide turned when Viv Richards was snared by a sensational running catch by Kapil Dev. India won the match by 43 runs.

Zimbabwe beat Australia (1983 World Cup)

The 1983 World Cup saw two major upsets, as minnows Zimbabwe beat heavyweights Australia in their group stage match. Duncan Fletcher top scored for Zimbabwe, facing the hostile bowling of Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thompson and Geoff Lawson, his unbeaten 76 taking the total to 239 for 6 at the end of the 60 overs. In the second innings, Allan Border got out with the score reading 168 for 6, and Zimbabwe went on to win the match by 13 runs.