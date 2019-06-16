India vs Pakistan: Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out from Manchester clash due to injury

Toggle Menu
India suffered a huge setback as Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out from participating further in the clash against Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday.

India suffered a huge setback as Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out from participating further in the clash against Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday. The Indian seamer was forced to leave the pitch midway due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained while bowling the fifth over of the Pakistan innings.

The incident happened in the fourth ball of the over as Bhuvneshwar slipped after stepping in one of the footholes during his followthrough. All-rounder Vijay Shankar was asked to deliver the remaining two balls of the over.

Going into the contest with two seamers and an equal number of tweakers, this comes as a huge setback for the Men in Blue looking at the overcast conditions.

Chasing a stiff target of 337, Pakistan has so far reached 79/1 at the end of 16 overs and require another 256 runs to win their first World Cup match against India.

Earlier in the day, brilliant innings by Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli helped India post a challenging total on the board. While Sharma notched up his 24th ODI ton, Kohli was dismissed on 77 off 65 balls. In the absence of regular opener Shikhar Dhawan who is also ruled out of the contest due to a fractured thumb, KL Rahul opened the Indian innings with Rohit. The duo gave India a rock-solid start as they added 136 runs for the opening wicket.

