Bhuvneshwar Kumar eyes Lord’s return for World Cup final

Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds a special affection for Lord’s and hopes his team can return to the home of cricket for the World Cup final on July 14.

The 29-year-old’s name was etched on the Lord’s honours board in 2014 after his spell of 6-82 along with a half-century with the bat engineered a memorable test victory for India over England.

“I’ve been here two or three times but I always like coming back to play in England,” Kumar said.

“It would mean a lot to get to go back to Lord’s for the final of the World Cup.

“I have very good memories there, so if we reach the final it will be a very big moment for not just me but for the whole team.”

India overwhelmed Bangladesh in their final warm-up match.

Lokesh Rahul and Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed centuries as India posted a mammoth total of 359, sending out a warning to their rivals ahead of their tournament opener against South Africa on Wednesday.

“We got everything we wanted out of the match; when it comes to batting, bowling and fielding,” added Kumar, who conceded only 19 runs in his five overs.

“Chasing 350 down is a very big task. There’s always extra belief when you go to bowl. You have the liberty to try few things.”