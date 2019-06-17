Ben Stokes catches Virat Kohli off guard with Twitter banter

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Sunday showed off his witty side through a viral tweet regarding the usage of a north Indian curse word by the Indian captain Virat Kohli.

While Virat Kohli was busy captaining his team against Pakistan in a World Cup match at Manchester, Stokes tweeted about how he is tired of being mentioned in tweets which suggest that Kohli actually pronounces the English all-rounder’s name every time he is celebrating on the pitch.

I may delete Twitter just so I don’t have to see another tweet reading “He’s saying Ben Stokes”(when he’s clearly not😆)in reply to a video of Virat saying you know what 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️it was funny the first 100,000 times. — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) 16 June 2019

The tweet soon went viral, and Twitter users flooded the replies with GIFs of Virat Kohli celebrating while mouthing the curse word.

Indian actor-entertainer Jaaved Jaaferi is one of the people who has previously made this joke.

😂“I feel so proud when india takes a wicket because each time they take a wicket, Virat Kohli takes my name. You can find that out by reading his lips” – Ben Stokes pic.twitter.com/0a9uoe2yKc — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) 12 June 2019

India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs after setting an initial target of 337 runs for their neighbours in Manchester on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Ben Stokes will be up against Virat Kohli in the World Cup on June 30, when hosts England will lock horns with India at Edgbaston, in what will be the 38th game of the tournament.