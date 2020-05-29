I never said India deliberately lost to knock Pakistan out from 2019 World Cup: Ben Stokes

In Frame: England’s World Cup hero Ben Stokes (Reuters/File Photo) In Frame: England’s World Cup hero Ben Stokes (Reuters/File Photo)

The comments made by Ben Stokes in his book ‘On Fire’ regarding the India vs England World Cup match at Birmingham last year has led to a new online stir.

Former Pakistan cricketer Sikander Bakht on Thursday noted the all-rounder in his book has mentioned that India deliberately lost to England in World Cup last year to knock Pakistan out of the tournament. He also shared an old video of him pointing out the same on Twitter.

Ben Stokes writes in his book that India lost to England deliberately to remove Pakistan from world Cup 19 and we predicted it Pakistan India relationship @TheRealPCB @TheRealPCBMedia pic.twitter.com/ioqFSHeeg1 — Sikander Bakht (@Sikanderbakhts) May 28, 2020

Stokes, however, denied from making any such notes after it was pointed out to him by a Twitter user. “You won’t find it cause I have never said it… it’s called “twisting of words” or “click bait”,” Stokes tweeted.

You won’t find it cause I have never said it… it’s called “twisting of words” or “click bait” 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/uIUYXVaxLB — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) May 28, 2020

It was the game at Birmingham, where India were comprehensively beaten by 31 runs failing to chase England’s massive score of 337/7 last year.

Stokes in his book had expressed shock over the Virat Kohli-led side’s chasing strategy, particularly MS Dhoni’s intent.

“Arguably, the way MS Dhoni played when he came in with 112 runs needed from 11 overs was even stranger. He appeared more intent on singles than sixes. Even with a dozen balls remaining, India could still have won.”

“…there was little or no intent from him (Dhoni) or his partner Kedar Jadhav. To me, while victory is still possible you always go for broke,” Stokes wrote in his soon-to-be-published book.

