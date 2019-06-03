Before England game, Shoaib Akhtar tweets photo for Pakistan’s bowlers to ‘get inspired’

Shoaib Akhtar is perhaps the most outspoken of past Pakistani cricketers when it comes to the present team. He’s already engaged in some banter with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, and ahead of a crucial game against England Monday, he tweeted a collage of past Pakistani bowlers to inspire the current lot.

The collage included 1992 World Cup winning captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan, and his fellow World Cup-winning bowlers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. And the fourth bowler was Akhtar himself.

While many praised Akhtar for the tweet, some did point out that unlike the other bowlers in the photo, he hadn’t won the World Cup. Akhtar was in the team that reached the final of the 1999 World Cup only to lose to Australia by 8 wickets.

Akhtar also tweeted the team he would field in the game against England.

My team for tomrorrow #PAKvENG Imam ul Haq

Fakhar Zaman

Babar Azam

Muhammad Hafeez

Safraz Ahmed (C/WK)

Shoaib Malik

Asif Ali

Imad Wasim

Shadab Khan

Muhammad Amir

Shaheen Shah Afridi #Pakistan — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 2, 2019

The Pakistan team had a disastrous start to their World Cup campaign after being dismissed for 105 against West Indies in their first game of the tournament. They lost by seven wickets.

England won its first match against South Africa and are among the favourites to win the tournament. The buoyant host nation is expected to unleash Mark Wood along with Jofra Archer in a double-pronged pace attack and after a display of weakness against short deliveries in their first match, Pakistan’s batsmen can expect to face a lot more short deliveries in the upcoming game.