BCCI requests ICC to let Dhoni keep Indian Army insignia on gloves

The Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) Friday requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to let Indian wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni support the ‘Balidaan’ insignia on his gloves for the remaining ICC World Cup 2019 matches after the governing body asked them to be removed.

Dhoni, who was seen sporting the Indian Army insignia on his glove in the opening match at the World Cup in the United Kingdom against South Africa, is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army and the commando dagger pointed down, with wings extending upwards is part of their emblem.

“The BCCI had already sent a formal request to the ICC for clearance. As per ICC regulations, players can’t sport any commercial, religious or military logo. There was nothing commercial or religious in this regard as we all know,” Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai was quoted as saying by PTI.

“And it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed in his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of ICC regulations,” he added.

When asked how India would respond in case the ICC insists on the removal of the sign and sanctions Dhoni for defiance, Rai said, “I think there has been a request to get it removed and not an instruction. As far as we are concerned, the BCCI CEO (Rahul Johri) will be reaching there before the Australia game and will be speaking to the senior ICC officials.”

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications said that she was unaware of what action they will take on BCCI’s request. “As of now, I do not know. It would need to be considered by the ICC.”

Furlong had earlier stated that wicketkeeping gloves can only have two manufacturer’s logos, and the presence of a third on Dhoni’s gloves was a breach of conduct. Moreover, symbols denoting ‘political or religious identity’ aren’t permitted as per the ICC rulebook.