Toggle Menu
BCCI raises security concerns over ‘unacceptable’ aircraft incident, writes to ICChttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/bcci-security-concerns-aircraft-anti-india-slogans-icc-5819164/

BCCI raises security concerns over ‘unacceptable’ aircraft incident, writes to ICC

BBCI raised security concerns with the International Cricket Council ICC after aircraft with anti-India slogans fly during their match against Sri Lanka in Leeds on Saturday.

A banner which reads “Help end mob lynching in India” is towed by an aircraft as it flies over the venue of the Cricket World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds. (Source: AP)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) raised security concerns with the International Cricket Council (ICC) after aircraft with anti-India slogans fly during their match against Sri Lanka in Leeds on Saturday.

Minutes after India’s final group stage match started, an aircraft carrying the banner ‘Justice for Kashmir’ flew above Headingley stadium. After a half an hour, a similar looking aircraft flew over the stadium with a different banner – ‘India Stop Genocide, Free Kashmir’.

Writing to ICC, a BCCI official was quoted by PTI as saying, “This is completely unacceptable. We have written to the ICC, raising our concerns about what happened in Headingley. If this kind of incident is repeated in the semi-finals, it will be really unfortunate. Safety and security of our players is paramount.”

This is second such incident inside 10 days as Afghanistan and Pakistan fans had clashed at the same venue on June 29 after ‘Justice for Balochistan’ banner was displayed by an unnamed aircraft that landed at the Bradford airport. A few fans were evicted for engaging in a brawl inside the stadium premises.

The ICC also released a statement after the match, expressing disappointment. “We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again. We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup,” the ICC said in a statement.

Advertising

“Throughout the tournament we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring. After the previous incident we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be repeat of this issue, so we are very dissatisfied it has happened again,” the ICC statement added.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

According to reports, the air space above Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham will be turned into ‘No-Fly Zone’ during the two semifinals on July 9 and July 11, respectively.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rohit Sharma’s Cup runneth over, record fifth ton
2 World Cup 2019: Australia fall short in thrilling run chase against South Africa
3 Failed campaigns at World Cup 2019 — Stuff nightmares are made of